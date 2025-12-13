This Michelin-Recognized Hotel's Restaurant Provides The Ultimate Scottish Dining Experience — Including Kilts For VIP Guests

Nestled in the Scottish Highlands, with sweeping views of the Moray coast, lies a 17th century farmhouse with a name you might recognize, even if you don't know quite how to pronounce it. The Glenmorangie House — put the emphasis on the second syllable — is a luxurious boutique hotel owned and operated by the distillery of the same name. The establishment has been recognized with a Michelin Key, the hospitality equivalent of a Michelin Star, and the gorgeous estate and beautifully decorated rooms stand up to the accolade. But while the walled gardens and uniquely decorated rooms are a definite highlight of a visit, the dining experience is no small part of a stay at the Glenmorangie House.

Visitors to the hotel sit down to their meals each day at a long communal table, with curated daily menus that focus on Scottish cuisine and highlight seasonal Highland ingredients. Upon request, and on celebratory nights in Scotland such as St. Andrew's Day and Burns Night, the restaurant serves up the ultimate Highland dining experience. The meal begins with the slicing of the haggis, recitations of Burns' poetry, and the classic foods traditionally served on Burns Night — haggis, neeps, and tatties — albeit with a distinctly upscale presentation.

For certain VIP guests at the property, the effect is completed with full Highland dress — read: kilts — but all diners are encouraged to don their tartan for the occasion. After dinner, guests are encouraged to meet in the hotel's Buffalo Room for a dram of Glenmorangie's award-winning Highland whiskies — one of the main regions of Scotch whisky production — beside the hearth.