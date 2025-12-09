Anthony Bourdain Once Visited This Iconic Bronx Deli, And Its Pastrami Stole The Show

Anthony Bourdain had a knack for finding hidden gems all around the world, thanks in part to an adventurous palate that saw him eat some very weird stuff on camera, from a meat slushy in Singapore to a warthog in Namibia. When it came to New York, though, his tastes were more traditional. In fact, his first recommendation for anyone visiting was to seek out an authentic deli. One iconic Bonx deli he made his way to was Liebman's, which has been serving top-quality pastrami since 1953.

The second episode of the fourth season of "Parts Unknown" was dedicated to The Bronx, with the celebrity chef diving into the rich cultural and culinary heritage of New York's northernmost borough. Filmed in 2014, the episode shows Bourdain sampling food from Puerto Rico, Honduras, Guatemala, and the Caribbean islands before settling down at Liebman's, where he meets Bronx historian Lloyd Ultan. As the duo discuss how the Bronx is burning, you can watch them eat a string of deli classics – pickles, chopped liver on toast, potato pancakes with applesauce, and a pastrami sandwich with the meat sliced so thin you feel like reaching out for it through your screen.

Leibman's is one of the last remaining delis in the Bronx, down from more than 100 in the 1950s. Opened by Joseph Liebman in 1953, the deli changed hands multiple times before being bought by Joe Dekel, whose son Yuval now runs the place. The menu today is headlined by the Classic Pastrami and Corned Beef Sandwich, served with Russian dressing and coleslaw on rye. Other big-hitters include the "Liebman's Favorite", which is an open sandwich, and the "Legendary Corned Beef", along with frankfurters, knishes, fries, and latkes.