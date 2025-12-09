Making Tomato Soup? Here's When To Use Canned Tomatoes Instead Of Fresh Ones

When winter's in full force, and you're craving a creamy tomato soup, you might find yourself eyeing canned tomatoes in the pantry. Would you be committing some kind of heresy by using those to make the soup? Absolutely not. In fact, when the fresh fruit is out of season, you're honestly better off using canned tomatoes.

The quality of flavor in fresh out-of-season tomatoes is usually pretty low, plus the fruit has traveled a long way to reach your local grocery store. In contrast, tomatoes that are used for canning are preserved when they're the ripest, sometimes within hours of being picked. For the best homemade tomato soup, you want tomatoes that are full of flavor, something you'll easily find in canned tomatoes all year long.

There's also the convenience aspect, of course, as cans have a very long shelf life, and they're more budget-friendly. To be honest, they're generally a better pick for soups or sauces, even when fresh tomatoes are seasonally abundant. They're thicker, more concentrated, and far less watery than the fresh produce. Most of the nutrients in fresh fruit are preserved through the canning process, so you're really getting the best of both worlds.