'Great For Sunday Dinner With The Family' — Buttery, Garlicky Chicken Is A Fancy Yet Simple Dish To Add To Your Weekly Rotation
Sunday evenings offer a brief moment of reset before busy weeks kick back into gear. Having a reliable recipe that can be placed on the dinner table with ease and confidence can help you settle into the moment and focus on your family, rather than responsibilities or looming deadlines. Enter garlic butter chicken thighs. This is the kind of recipe that tastes decadent without the labor. In a little over half an hour, you'll be pulling a dish out of the oven that can be served with garlic bread, your favorite sides, and cold pints of beer.
Though garlic butter chicken sounds fancy, this straightforward recipe delivers tender, juicy meat that will rival your family's go-to roast. In one round of cooking, you can prepare over 3 pounds of meat to make sure your family is well fed and ready to start the week on a satisfied note. Present the garlic butter chicken with an assortment of vegetables, and even the picky eaters in your home can assemble a meal to their liking.
Put this recipe on repeat
Pick up bone-in chicken thighs from the store and add parsley, garlic, and butter to your shopping list. Be sure your kitchen is stocked with sea salt and black pepper. The seasoned chicken thighs will be cooked in browned butter in a skillet before garlic is added for more mouth-watering flavor. To finish this dish, the prepared meat is roasted until the exterior is turned to golden perfection.
Once garnished with chopped parsley, your favorite brand of butter, and a final flourish of crunchy garlic, this is the kind of main dish that can complement a range of veggies, sweet potatoes, and slices of French bread. Lovers of heat may want to spoon chili crisp onto servings, but creamy dips and dressings can also complete plates. Should there be any chicken pieces left after dinner is finished, this garlicky, buttery meat can be easily folded into pitas or sandwiched into bread for lunches that will turn casual weekday meals into a thing of beauty.