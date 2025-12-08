'Great For Sunday Dinner With The Family' — Buttery, Garlicky Chicken Is A Fancy Yet Simple Dish To Add To Your Weekly Rotation

Sunday evenings offer a brief moment of reset before busy weeks kick back into gear. Having a reliable recipe that can be placed on the dinner table with ease and confidence can help you settle into the moment and focus on your family, rather than responsibilities or looming deadlines. Enter garlic butter chicken thighs. This is the kind of recipe that tastes decadent without the labor. In a little over half an hour, you'll be pulling a dish out of the oven that can be served with garlic bread, your favorite sides, and cold pints of beer.

Though garlic butter chicken sounds fancy, this straightforward recipe delivers tender, juicy meat that will rival your family's go-to roast. In one round of cooking, you can prepare over 3 pounds of meat to make sure your family is well fed and ready to start the week on a satisfied note. Present the garlic butter chicken with an assortment of vegetables, and even the picky eaters in your home can assemble a meal to their liking.