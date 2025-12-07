We Found The Healthiest Drink You Can Order At Starbucks
If you're on a health kick, you might be avoiding Starbucks like the plague. The chain is well known for serving drinks that have a lot of calories and added sugar, two common offenders of poor health outcomes when consumed in excess. For those who know what to order, though, daily Starbucks runs don't have to compromise any individual health goals. Generally speaking, the healthiest drink you can order at the chain is a basic black coffee, according to Jillian Kubala, a registered dietitian who spoke to Health.
That's right, drinking coffee can actually be good for you, but it all depends on what you're adding to it. Sugar and dairy change the nutritional value of your cup. By itself, however, a 16-ounce serving of Starbucks' Dark Roast coffee (hot or iced) only has five calories and contains no sugar. So keeping your order simple is a better path, health-wise.
Per WebMD, black coffee has been linked to better cognitive health, lowering the risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, as well as improving a person's mood. The antioxidants in the beans have also been studied in relation to reducing specific types of cancer, such as breast or liver cancer. When enjoyed black, it doesn't raise blood sugar, which can be very helpful to people on a weight loss journey or those at risk of type 2 diabetes. Just keep in mind that the FDA recommends capping your coffee intake at three 12-ounce cups (or 400 milligrams of caffeine) per day to stay on the safe side.
Not a fan of coffee? Starbucks' second-healthiest drink is green tea
Despite being America's number one coffee chain, Starbucks has quite a lineup of popular tea drinks. Among them, per Kubala, the healthiest order is a simple green tea, which actually comes with zero calories. Keeping it plain (like black coffee) is key — as soon as additions are introduced, the health benefits of the drink start to change. Healthline reports that, similarly to coffee, green tea has many cognitive advantages. It can slow down the aging process of the brain and improve its function. It can also aid in weight loss, prevent heart disease, and increase a person's overall longevity.
It's important to note, however, that sweetening your beverage of choice or pouring in milk doesn't automatically mean your drink is unhealthy. Per the FDA, dairy provides important nutrients such as protein, calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and many others. Added sugar can also safely represent around 10% of your daily calorie intake, according to the CDC. It's the overconsumption that's the problem. So keep things in moderation, and you'll find there are plenty of healthy Starbucks drinks that are also pretty delicious.