We Found The Healthiest Drink You Can Order At Starbucks

If you're on a health kick, you might be avoiding Starbucks like the plague. The chain is well known for serving drinks that have a lot of calories and added sugar, two common offenders of poor health outcomes when consumed in excess. For those who know what to order, though, daily Starbucks runs don't have to compromise any individual health goals. Generally speaking, the healthiest drink you can order at the chain is a basic black coffee, according to Jillian Kubala, a registered dietitian who spoke to Health.

That's right, drinking coffee can actually be good for you, but it all depends on what you're adding to it. Sugar and dairy change the nutritional value of your cup. By itself, however, a 16-ounce serving of Starbucks' Dark Roast coffee (hot or iced) only has five calories and contains no sugar. So keeping your order simple is a better path, health-wise.

Per WebMD, black coffee has been linked to better cognitive health, lowering the risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, as well as improving a person's mood. The antioxidants in the beans have also been studied in relation to reducing specific types of cancer, such as breast or liver cancer. When enjoyed black, it doesn't raise blood sugar, which can be very helpful to people on a weight loss journey or those at risk of type 2 diabetes. Just keep in mind that the FDA recommends capping your coffee intake at three 12-ounce cups (or 400 milligrams of caffeine) per day to stay on the safe side.