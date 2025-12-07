Why You Shouldn't Expect Pepperoni Pizza On Menus In Italy

Pizza may have been born in Italy, but if you are expecting to find an "authentic" pepperoni pizza in the country, you'll be out of luck. The canon of popular pizza toppings in the United States is pretty set at this point, and while people order plenty of sausage or mushroom pies, pepperoni reigns above all. The spicy cured meat is the most ordered topping in America, and a recent YouGov survey shows 82% of people say they either like or love it, with 24% of people naming it their number one topping choice, almost doubling second place sausage. In America at least, pepperoni is synonymous with pizza. In Italy however, it's not just not popular, it's non-existent. Chalk that up to Italian's love of local ingredients, something pepperoni very much isn't.

It may surprise some people to realize this, but pepperoni is an original Italian-American creation, which is why you won't see it on menus in Italy. Like spaghetti and meatballs or cioppino, pepperoni is something Americans call Italian, but was created by immigrants outside their home country. Pepperoni is only first mentioned in print in 1919 in New York City, although it likely dates back to the late 19th century. It's a creation intimately tied to the Italian American pizzerias, and it first appeared alongside the earliest American pizza restaurants. While there are spicy salamis in Italy, they are quite a bit different, and there are none called pepperoni, which actually means "bell pepper" over there.