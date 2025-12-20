The Yemeni Sauce That Will Take Rice And Beans From Bland To Bold

Rice and beans is a meatless, nutritious meal for simple dining across the globe. But let's be honest: On its own, the pantry-staple combo can get boring pretty quickly. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to ensure that doesn't happen. We've got a list of 14 ingredients for leveling up rice and beans, compiled by plant-based chef and recipe developer Caroline DiNicola — one of which may forever change your perception of spicy food. It's a Yemeni hot sauce called schug, also known as zhug or zhoug.

Schug stands out as a feisty, herb-packed, green sauce that marched across the Middle East, then spread into worldwide kitchens on its own merit, with little or no marketing required. The ingredients rest on their own laurels, with slight variations per recipe, but most containing, at minimum, hot green chiles, cilantro, garlic, and warm spices blended into a fragrant soft paste. As DiNicola explains, there's room for experimentation, but those spices typically include cumin, black pepper, caraway seeds, coriander, and cardamom, which "leave a deep and rounded flavor lingering on the tongue."

Of course, those green hot peppers, often jalapeños, hold a powerful presence in schug. In our Tasting Table recipe for schug, adapted from chef Michael Solomonov, the heat comes from serrano peppers — exactly 20 of them to heat up your palate. They're tempered by the typical aromatic spices, along with garlic, salt, lemon juice, and vegetable oil. It's all blended together with either a food processor or traditional mortar and pestle.