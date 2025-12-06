With One Simple Request, Butchers Will Help You Prep Tough Steak Cuts

Prepping and working with meat can be difficult. It's why butchery is a specialty career in that requires very specific skills and knowledge. So, what are you doing not using that service for all that it's worth? You can leave the butcher shop with perfectly tenderized meat that you didn't have to lift a finger to achieve by simply asking the butcher to do it for you.

With recipes like tacos, cheesesteaks, stir fry, and other dishes that typically use tough cuts of meat like flank, skirt, and chuck steak, tenderizing is necessary. It can also be a bit of a pain to tenderize steak and other meats at home, but it's something any good butcher would be happy to do for you before even leaving the shop. When asking your butcher to do anything extra like trimming fat from your meat or tenderizing, just be sure to be polite and respectful. Keep in mind that if the shop is very busy, they may not have time to go the extra mile for you. Also understand that you may be charged a small fee for the extra service, too. Whether you're shopping at a specialty butcher shop or a supermarket butcher shop may impact their ability or willingness to provide extra services like deboning, trimming, or tenderizing, as well. Either way, there's a lot to gain from being kind and friendly with your butcher, especially if you frequently prepare and eat meat in your home.