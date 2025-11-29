5 Celebrity Chefs Share Their Favorite Meals To Prepare In Under 30 Minutes

If your schedule is slammed and you don't have the bandwidth to put together a time-consuming meal, resist the urge to employ your microwave or spend unnecessary funds on takeout or delivery. In under 30 minutes, you have the power to put together a sumptuous breakfast or perfect pasta dish – but don't just take our word for it.

Some of the best chefs in the world assembled in November to prepare their most mouthwatering eats at the Bellagio Fountain Club, the pop-up bacchanal perched above the track for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Heineken Grand Prix. We figured it was only fitting to ask them to channel their inner Max Verstappen and share their favorite speedy meals.

Whether you need to whip something up before the kids head out for school or are in desperate need of a simple-to-prepare dinner after a long day of work, consider these quick and tasty home cooked suggestions.