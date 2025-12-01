Here's How Long You Can Expect Sweet Potatoes To Last On The Counter

From the moment they arrive at your kitchen, sweet potatoes already seem like the least demanding produce ever. They don't ask for much, just a decent spot on the counter, and there they sit, ready for all of your future sweet potato recipes. Still, the longer they linger there, the less chance you have at cooking up dishes that live up to their full potential. As with all things, sweet potatoes do have an expiration date, and it might not be as long as you'd originally thought.

On the kitchen counter, at room temperature, sweet potatoes should last for up to two weeks. After this period of time, you might notice signs of deterioration like bruisings, mushiness, shriveled skin, and discolorations. However, in more ideal environments, they may last for up to six months. It could be a dark, cool, and well-ventilated space made specifically for storage such as a pantry or a root cellar.

Letting your sweet potatoes sit is a good way to make them tastier, so if you have the time, consider this storage route so the starch really has time to break down into sweeter, creamier flesh. For an even longer lifespan, simply freeze this root veggie by baking and letting them cool first, then store them in airtight containers or freezer bags for up to a year.