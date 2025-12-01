Here's How Long You Can Expect Sweet Potatoes To Last On The Counter
From the moment they arrive at your kitchen, sweet potatoes already seem like the least demanding produce ever. They don't ask for much, just a decent spot on the counter, and there they sit, ready for all of your future sweet potato recipes. Still, the longer they linger there, the less chance you have at cooking up dishes that live up to their full potential. As with all things, sweet potatoes do have an expiration date, and it might not be as long as you'd originally thought.
On the kitchen counter, at room temperature, sweet potatoes should last for up to two weeks. After this period of time, you might notice signs of deterioration like bruisings, mushiness, shriveled skin, and discolorations. However, in more ideal environments, they may last for up to six months. It could be a dark, cool, and well-ventilated space made specifically for storage such as a pantry or a root cellar.
Letting your sweet potatoes sit is a good way to make them tastier, so if you have the time, consider this storage route so the starch really has time to break down into sweeter, creamier flesh. For an even longer lifespan, simply freeze this root veggie by baking and letting them cool first, then store them in airtight containers or freezer bags for up to a year.
Don't just leave them in a bag on the kitchen counter
It might be tempting to just toss the sweet potatoes on your kitchen counter and move on, but you can preserve them much more effectively with a little extra care. For starters, keeping them in a mesh bag, a crate box, or a basket is better for proper air circulation. Don't leave them cooped up in tight wrappings or a sealed plastic bag where the moisture and gas are trapped, leading them to spoil quicker. This brings us to another crucial thing to avoid: washing the sweet potatoes. Do not wash or even rinse the veggie until right before you cook them, as they might grow mold during storage. If you want to brush off the dirt, just use a dry cloth or a soft-bristle brush.
No less important is the room temperature. The ideal range for sweet potatoes to remain unspoiled and unsprouted for months is between 55 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, away from direct sunlight. At 60 or more, they're good for about two weeks. Any hotter or more humid (roughly between 75 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit) and they could potentially sprout. Also make sure to keep them away from ethylene-rich veggies and climacteric fruits, such as apples, tomatoes, and bananas. This could accelerate them into sprouting as well. On the other side of the coin, this also means the answer to the common question "Can you refrigerate sweet potatoes?" is a surefire no, since fridges usually run at 40 degrees Fahrenheit and below. At this point, the starches could go through structural changes, causing the sweet potatoes to harden in the center and diminishing their flavor vibrancy.