The Tiny Seafood Delicacy Within Oysters That George Washington Couldn't Get Enough Of

Did George Washington really enjoy munching on pea crabs, the diminutive, soft-bodied kleptoparasitic crustaceans that live rent-free inside oysters? There's something strangely appealing about this lore, especially when you remember he supposedly had a mouth full of wooden false teeth. He purportedly enjoyed them in his oyster stew, where they probably offered some textural intrigue (giving new meaning to the idea of "oyster crackers"!), and there's a story of a hostess who went to great lengths to harvest enough to measure a serving of the dime-sized animals for his dinner. As with many myths about the founding fathers and their supposed culinary preferences, the rumor has legs, but the truth is as murky, and slippery, as the brackish water from whence the miniature crabs come. While there aren't any reliable primary sources that prove his proclivities, the creature at the center of the tale is definitely real, and worth examining.

Sometimes called the "redneck's toothpick," pea crabs are tender eating, with the mild meatiness of a miniature soft-shell crab. Early American diners treated them like deep-sea treasure, with a 1907 New York Times article on the creatures describing them vividly, almost lovingly, as, "one of the sweetest and quaintest viands known to man ... with all the sweetness and delicate salt savors of the entire crab family concentrated in its tiny body," and offered preparations such as crabs sautéed in butter and wine, or "fried in much the same manner as one would fry whitebait", or perhaps a mound of them served under pink-tinted mayonnaise on bibs of lettuce. Cookbooks of the era went even further, calling for the tedious acquisition of dozens of pea crabs in a single dish, molded with cream, truffle, chicken and more crab into ornately sculptural Edwardian centerpieces.