10 Wines To Gift This Holiday Season

With the holidays around the corner, it's time to start thinking about gifts for your loved ones, and those lucky enough to be in your periphery of gift-giving. For many people, wine is the perfect gift to receive, as it offers not only a sensory experience but the promise of an occasion to come. Whether it's Tuesday night watching TV with a bottle of gifted wine or a delicious meal with a unique wine pairing, there's something to be said about adding an element to someone's future experience. A bottle of wine can tell a story, from far-off vineyards and cellars to the occasion when you serve it. You're not just gifting a bottle of wine, you're gifting an experience.

Unless you know your gift recipient would rather drink cheap boxed wine than try something new, a wine gift is the perfect way to introduce them to something distinct. This selection of wines contains tried and true classics, as well as some original offerings to pique your giftee's curiosity. The choices range, including lighter styles and bolder, more complex options to satisfy all tastes. Whether you know your recipient's preferred style of wine, or they're particularly interested in a certain region of the world, you'll find a bottle for everyone on your list this season.