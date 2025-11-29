The Worst Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Pint Isn't Bad, It's Just Misleading

Ben & Jerry's has made ice creams that have been called flops or simply don't live up to hype, but one of our writers was simply confused by a pint's name and the tasted experience. While ranking Ben & Jerry's flavors, Chocolate Peanut Butter Split fell to the bottom of the list — not because it was bad, but because it didn't live up to its title. Our writer acknowledges that the brand's effort to combine chocolate and banana ice creams and a noticeable amount of peanut butter cups is a noble endeavor, but the flavors of this ice cream seem to be misleading. It's not off-putting, by any means, it just doesn't deliver what you might taste when digging into a banana split.

Ben & Jerry's describes the flavor as a loaded treat with banana and chocolate ice creams enhanced with peanut butter cups. So many of these bite-sized pieces are said to be packed into each pint that if an ice cream lover fails to taste one of these in a spoonful, the brand recommends reaching for a bigger spoon. "They've got a nice snap to them," wrote an Instagram user, noting that the chocolate of each peanut butter piece is thin enough to make them easy to bite into. Another sampler was surprised that the peanut butter cups weren't hard or difficult to chew and the taste was similar to eating peanut butter right off a spoon. No sampler complained about the lack of these mix-ins.