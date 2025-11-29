The Worst Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Pint Isn't Bad, It's Just Misleading
Ben & Jerry's has made ice creams that have been called flops or simply don't live up to hype, but one of our writers was simply confused by a pint's name and the tasted experience. While ranking Ben & Jerry's flavors, Chocolate Peanut Butter Split fell to the bottom of the list — not because it was bad, but because it didn't live up to its title. Our writer acknowledges that the brand's effort to combine chocolate and banana ice creams and a noticeable amount of peanut butter cups is a noble endeavor, but the flavors of this ice cream seem to be misleading. It's not off-putting, by any means, it just doesn't deliver what you might taste when digging into a banana split.
Ben & Jerry's describes the flavor as a loaded treat with banana and chocolate ice creams enhanced with peanut butter cups. So many of these bite-sized pieces are said to be packed into each pint that if an ice cream lover fails to taste one of these in a spoonful, the brand recommends reaching for a bigger spoon. "They've got a nice snap to them," wrote an Instagram user, noting that the chocolate of each peanut butter piece is thin enough to make them easy to bite into. Another sampler was surprised that the peanut butter cups weren't hard or difficult to chew and the taste was similar to eating peanut butter right off a spoon. No sampler complained about the lack of these mix-ins.
Selecting pints with pride
Lovers of banana ice cream may be disappointed with Chocolate Peanut Butter Split, as the chocolate is said to overpower its banana counterpart. Another sampler noted that while all the flavors are detectable in the pint, they do not hold equal weight in the treat, pointing out that chocolate is the strongest flavor and that more banana ice cream could have leveled out the experience. Others have described the banana ice cream as creamy and not overpowering, and that the chocolate flavor leans more into a dark chocolate profile.
Some people love the taste, however. "I am 'owned' by this flavor," wrote one sampler. "Each year on my anniversary I would order a chocolate peanut butter banana milkshake. This ice cream superior to that." Should any of the ice cream flavors overwhelm the peanut butter, you may need to adjust your eating strategy if you're looking for a specific experience. One Redditor wrote, "It is like a better version of Chunky Monkey for people who might not be a fan of walnuts, and there is an absolute ton of peanut butter cups in it as well." Others simply state that they would prefer S'mores or Moose Tracks instead of this pint. Let your cravings lead the way and choose your next ice cream pints with confidence — or give Chocolate Peanut Butter Split a try and enjoy the flavor without preconceived expectations.