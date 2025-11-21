This Atlanta Burger Joint Has Some Of The Best Burgers In The South, According To A Local

On Carroll Street in Atlanta's Cabbagetown neighborhood, situated along a colorful block, a giant stuffed bunny sits atop a spider with a human skull for a face, suspended above a wooden sign with red lettering that reads "Little's Food Store." Stickers cover the windows of the shop's double doors, and to the left of the entrance, inscribed on its brick exterior, are the words "CAT goes here," with a downward-pointing arrow gesturing towards a newspaper stand (also sheathed in stickers). Little's has stayed true to this idiosyncratic style for decades.

This is not without effort — owners Brad and Nina Cunard strive to keep Cabbagetown intentionally unkempt and unpolished. Here you won't find splashy signs with pithy copy that was workshopped ad nauseum by a marketing team, nor will you find bright screens with glossy images of hulking burgers dripping with sauce. What you will find is a space where humanity, hospitality, and simplicity are valued above the data-driven spectacle of "consumer desire," and one where you can get a damn good burger.

I recently saw an executive chef from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris say that his favorite meal is a burger and fries. After attending culinary school and having the chance to work in a Michelin-starred kitchen myself, I, too, am but a hopelessly devoted disciple of the classic burger. I am, however, a purist, and when I order a burger out, I'm usually expecting disappointment. When a place respects the burger enough to top it with exceptional yet simple ingredients (a non-mealy tomato will make my day), I know I've found my spot. Any joint featuring 20 burgers with names too mortifying to utter — "The Triple Threat," "The Hangover Helper" — or constructions that resemble the Tower of Pisa earns my immediate suspicion. Little's understands quality, and they know a burger doesn't need to be bombastic to be exceptional.