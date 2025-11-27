Having Nightmares? What Foods You Eat Before Sleeping Might Be The Culprit

If you have ever woken up, heart racing from a truly unhinged dream after that midnight snack of a grilled cheese, then you have company. Medieval physicians claimed the gluttony of heavy suppers caused humoral excess, phlegm and "grosse vapors" which led to nightmares, Charles Dickens had Scrooge blaming the festive, ghostly apparitions on "an undigested bit of beef", and early 1900s cartoonist Winsor McCay literally drew a series called "Dream of the Rarebit Fiend," where characters eat Welsh rarebit, a beloved cheese toast, with adventurous, bizarre night terrors ensuing. A century later, real scientific researchers are asking, is fondue before bed a mystical portal to an evening of surrealist torment?

A 2025 study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, surveyed more than a thousand college students to find out how they thought food affects their sleep and dreams. About 40% said certain foods make their sleep better or worse. Only 5.5% said food changes their dreams, which suggests there is not one surefire, nightmare-inducing snack, so much as sensitive people whose guts and sleep are tightly linked. When those people did point a finger, though, they were remarkably consistent. Desserts and sweets were the top-blamed culprits, followed by dairy, then meat, and spicy food. Conversely, fruit, vegetables, and herbal tea tended to be associated with better sleep.

The study also found that people who notice food-dream links also tend to have more frequent nightmares in general and more food sensitivities. In this day and age, we understand more of the complexity of the gut-brain axis, the information superhighway between the central nervous and digestive systems. The study seems to show that because our digestion has a direct line to our brains, when irritated, it makes noise — and funny pictures, too.