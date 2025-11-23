The Messy Bakery Case Red Flag We Just Can't Ignore

It's so satisfying to finally start clearing out a pastry case after a long day at a busy bakery. The sanitization process is a standard part of any clean up routine at a food facility, and at an establishment where flaky croissants and crumbly cakes reign king, it's especially gratifying. However, not every bakery carries out the process throughout service — and it's a red flag that could cost them business.

According to guidelines set out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, any surface that comes in contact with food should be cleaned at least once every four hours. This includes any trays the food is sitting on. Culinary institutes actually recommend wiping out places such as pastry cases with a rag much more often. This ensures food safety by removing dust and food particles and prevents any cross-contamination with allergens, such as nuts. Plus, it keeps things looking neat and tidy for customers. A clean case signals an establishment is committed to cleanliness and presentation. Let's face it; no one wants to order food sitting on a pile of old crumbs. If a display case looks tidy and appealing, people are much more likely to be drawn in. If it's dirty, it could indicate a bad bakery.