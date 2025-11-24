Why Certain Biscuits Are Known As Catheads

Apart from the way in which the biscuits were formed, the type of fat used in cathead biscuits has evolved with time, too. Bacon grease would have been a popular choice in the 19th century, and that's probably why a lot of biscuit lovers associate catheads with shortening. Now, butter is commonly used to make these biscuits — and is served alongside them.

Southerners also love gravy when it comes to any-sized biscuit. Smother those catheads in gravy and add some Southern flair. This big biscuit makes the perfect breakfast and brunch sandwich, so fill it with the classic bacon, egg, and cheese, and don't forget that it's so easy to fold cheddar and Parmesan into a buttermilk biscuit.

In addition to all the savory ways we can enjoy catheads, they're just as delicious when they're sweet. During the holidays, a popular way to serve catheads is with chocolate gravy, another Southern treat with roots in Appalachia. You'll usually find an array of homemade fruit butters, jams, jellies, or preserves with a Southern biscuit spread, too. A pat of butter with slow cooker peach butter stuffed inside the biggest biscuit ever is truly a Southern experience that never gets old.