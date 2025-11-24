The Fancy Egg Cooking Method That Only Takes 40 Seconds

There are infinite ways to eat eggs, and there are even multiple ways to scramble them. But you simply can't beat (egg-whisking pun intended) a method that takes less than a minute and results in a silky, luxurious scramble that will make you feel like you're eating a way fancier meal than you actually are.

The 40-second egg technique is similar to the trick for cooking the best folded eggs but it involves way more movement in the pan, or scrambling, if you will. The most important thing you need for this recipe is an extremely hot pan. You can use oil, butter, or ghee, based on your taste preference, but you must allow the pan to get piping hot before adding your fat. While your pan is heating up, whisk together two eggs with a splash of lukewarm water, which helps the eggs cook evenly in the pan. This is vital with this method since there's so little active cooking time.

The best way to tell whether your skillet is hot enough is to do the sprinkle water test. Sprinkle a few water droplets on your hot pan and if they ball up and roll around, your pan is the ideal temperature. Then, working quickly, pour your eggs in and immediately stir the pan from the outside in and tilt it to work the uncooked eggs to the edges to help them cook faster. Do this for about 40 seconds or until the eggs are just cooked, then immediately remove them from the heat.