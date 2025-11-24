Use This Cheese When You Want Creamy Pasta That's Light Yet Still Delicious

Few meals are as comforting as a bowl of steamy, creamy pasta. But the cost of those decadent cheese-laden noodles is often a heavy, weighed-down feeling afterwards. Sometimes we crave the flavor, sans the post-meal slump. You could skip cheese altogether and go for perfect butter noodles, but if you want something lighter but still creamy and delicious, this easy cheesy swap will hit the spot. When it comes to zhuhzing up your pasta, cream cheese saves the day.

Not only a crowd-pleaser that delivers the goods on the creaminess front, cream-cheese pasta is also quick and easy to execute — no cornstarch, roux, flour, or heavy cream necessary. It's also inexpensive and filling to boot. But the capper is, it doesn't even require much cream cheese. You can start with as little as two tablespoons, adding it to butter and parmesan to approximate Alfredo, or use as much as a 1 cup (with some shredded cheese) for a whole pan of mac n'cheese, adjusting it up or down depending on your tastes, how creamy you want your pasta, and how present you want that signature cream cheese flavor. Obviously, if you don't want to taste cream cheese, stick to smaller amounts. The result will be a lush mouthfeel of dreamy creaminess, but without an overwhelmingly tangy cream-cheese bite. But the key to executing this hack properly is mantecare, aka mixing in the cream cheese thoroughly with pasta water until you have a smooth sauce.