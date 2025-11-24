10 Hands-Down Best Breakfast Spots In Long Beach
As an LA native who loves exploring the far reaches of the city for the most delicious food I can find, I've spent a fair amount of time eating my way through nearby Long Beach. Known for its blue-collar roots and a bustling modern community of artists, families, and entrepreneurs, this once-sleepy beach town is widely recognized as a vibrant place to live, work, and yes, eat.
What do you get when you combine all these factors together? Some seriously fun spots to go out for breakfast. Long Beach has a bustling and eclectic early morning dining scene, where you'll often be sat shoulder-to-shoulder with port workers getting up early and Cal State Long Beach students wrapping up a late night. Restaurant spots are serving up comfort food of all kinds, meaning it's a great spot to find a solid morning meal.
Without further ado, here are my top favorite restaurants for a truly delicious breakfast in Long Beach, featuring everything from laid-back with stick-to-your-ribs old-school comfort food to modern organic delights. I've picked spots that I've been to personally, where the prices are reasonable, the food is delicious, and the service is friendly. Whatever your preferred breakfast style, you're sure to find it in within Long Beach's eclectic restaurant scene.
Bake n' Broil
If you're in the market for a great plate of old-school comfort food, look no further than Bake n' Broil. It's been family-owned and operated since 1965 and was founded by owners Roger and Carol Jongewaard. It offers stick-to-your-ribs goodness for every meal — so you'd better believe its breakfast is something special.
Its homemade pies might steal the show, but I'm equally fond of its breakfast menu. Think classic California-style breakfast burritos stuffed with crunchy hash browns and the most savory blend of melted cheese, beans, and ranchero sauce, or chicken fried steak with homemade country-style gravy. Its pancake menu is as encyclopedic as it is delicious. It's got unique renditions of the classic pancake recipe in every flavor imaginable, from lemon blueberry and whole wheat pecan to banana nut topped with crunchy walnuts and homemade whipped cream.
Ultimately, one of the things I like best about Bake n' Broil is that it's the kind of restaurant that feels like a neighborhood institution. It's been a go-to for generations of Long Beach families, and the crowd is busy and eclectic, with the youngest and the oldest diners sitting side-by-side. Expect a wait anytime you stop by, but be assured that it's worth it. This restaurant is a true Long Beach staple, and well worth spending some time in line. And while you're at it, you might as well pick up a pie to take home!
(562) 595-0396
3697 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
MeeMa's
As you might have guessed from the name, a meal at MeeMa's truly does feel like heading over to grandma's house. The restaurant was founded by Miguel and Jenny Perez, who were inspired by the cozy, comforting atmospheres and delicious food of their grandmothers' houses — his Mexican, hers Irish — to create a space that evoked the sense of nostalgia you might get in any grandma's home around the world. The vibes here are cozy in the extreme, with family portraits framed on the walls, a chandelier, and comfortable seats that invite you to snuggle up and stay a while.
It always seems to be decorated for one holiday or another, and from the moment I walk in, I feel a comforting sense of familiarity and ease. And MeeMa sure can cook! The menu is diverse and eclectic, with comfort food specialties that range from saucy savory chilaquiles slathered in homemade red sauce to the flakiest buttermilk biscuits topped with Southern smoked brisket gravy. There's truly something for everyone at MeeMa's, and you can go back over and over without repeating a meal.
If you're looking for something really unusual, it's worth trying MeeMa's chocolate bacon waffles. Yep, you read that right — these chocolate-infused waffles are packed with chopped bacon bits and topped with a homemade chile pepper-maple syrup for a sweet/saucy/savory combo that shouldn't work, but totally does. You really can't go wrong with anything on MeeMa's menu, but the waffles are definitely a once-in-a-lifetime dish.
(562) 426-2626
4276 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
Chuck's Coffee Shop
Another family-owned Long Beach staple, Chuck's Coffee Shop, has been doing its thing for decades. With classic, no-frills vibes and an enviable location across the street from the beach, it's the perfect place to begin your sunny Long Beach day. Imagine grabbing breakfast while you sit at one of its outdoor tables, sipping coffee and listening to the breaking waves — truly, could there be any better way to kick off a weekend morning?
Chuck's keeps it simple, with a relatively short but sweet menu that hits all your breakfast favorites without any unnecessary filler. It's known for its omelets, which you can get stuffed with Mexicali flavors like chili beans and cheese or beef and pork in a umami red sauce, served with a side of rich and irresistible homemade refried beans. The coffee is also hot, fresh, and plentiful — the perfect way to get your energy up before sinking into a post-brunch stupor in the sun.
If omelets aren't your thing, you really can't go wrong with anything on Chuck's menu. It's only open for breakfast and lunch, so you know it takes the art of the morning meal seriously. The breakfast combos are reasonably priced and tasty, with large portions and big flavors sure to keep you satisfied. While away the hours at the counter or a comfortable booth, soaking up the laid-back atmosphere and watching the world go by.
chucks-coffee-shop.cafes-city.com
(562) 433-9317
4120 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90803
Potholder Cafe
Potholder Cafe is a beloved local chain, with three locations in the Long Beach area, each more popular than the last. In general, I've found that wait times are reasonable and quality is high, with consistently delicious recipes at all three locations. Each one serves up an encyclopedic menu of all-day breakfast, ranging from the classic to the experimental, and drawing on beloved SoCal comfort food flavors.
While it also has an impressive array of sandwiches on offer, breakfasts are really what Potholder Cafe is known for. It has a huge and inventive selection of omelets, including build-your-own options, griddle classics like pancakes and French toast, and, because it wouldn't be a Long Beach breakfast spot without one, a killer breakfast burrito stuffed with cheese, beans, and tender scrambled eggs. Everything is delicious, pairing perfectly with the California sunshine and the slow rhythms of a weekend afternoon.
If you're up for a challenge, try your hand at the infamous Mac Daddy — a massive 18-inch pancake served with both eggs and bacon, topped with generous scoops of butter and your syrup of choice. It claims it's the biggest pancake in Long Beach. In fact, it's so big that if you finish it in one sitting, the restaurant gives you a commemorative t-shirt you can wear on your way out of the restaurant to flex on everyone waiting for a table. Talk about street cred!
Multiple locations
Egg Heaven
Egg Heaven's name promises great things, and this hip-yet-laid-back Long Beach local favorite delivers. It's been around since 1969, which means that the cooks here have had plenty of time to perfect their breakfast game. The interior seems to be original, with plenty of dark wood paneling, counter seating, and worn linoleum flooring. There's even '60s- and '70s-style art on the ceiling, perfect for contemplating as you wait for your meal to arrive.
It's a walk-in only spot with seriously casual vibes where you'll be seated elbow to elbow with Long Beach locals — so don't expect fine dining or a whole lot of personal space. What you'll get instead is an affordable, delicious, and laid-back destination serving filling breakfasts worth waking up early for. Not that you'd have to bother, because breakfast at Egg Heaven is served all day.
So what's on the menu? It might be quicker to list dishes not on the menu, which is lengthy and packed with tasty options for your morning meal. It's got a long list of omelets and scrambles, breakfast specials like eggs Florentine and a tasty, cheesy breakfast quesadilla, and of course pancakes and French toast you'll want to eat over and over again. I'm especially partial to the house special Super Browns: crispy hash browns smothered in melty Jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream, mushrooms, green onions, and avocado. They're available on their own or as a side and are a tasty way to start your day.
(562) 433-9277
4358 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
The Grain Cafe
The Grain Cafe features a menu with Oaxacan-inspired vegetarian and vegan breakfast classics. It's a unique and delicious option for those mornings when you're ready to get out of your comfort zone and try something new. This cheerful spot, situated on a bustling corner, has bright orange walls and potted plants surrounding it, letting you know you're in for something special before you even go through the front door.
The breakfast menu here isn't as gigantic as some of the other spots featured on this list, but what it lacks in variety it more than makes up for in quality. Of course, it wouldn't be Long Beach without a breakfast burrito on the menu, and The Grain Cafe's version is a tasty one, stuffed with scrambled tofu "eggs," onions, tomatoes, sausage, potatoes, cheese, and tempeh bacon that tastes surprisingly like the real thing, with more roasted potatoes on the side.
If you're not in a burrito mood, it also has veggie and vegan takes on a variety of Mexican breakfast classics, including huevos rancheros, chili verde, and huevos con chorizo (with soyrizo standing in for the real thing, of course). There are also lighter options, like bagels and cream cheese, oatmeal, and a fruit plate, but you'll likely feel pretty good after eating whatever you opt for. Its plant-based and tasty breakfasts are a great way to get in lots of fiber and nutrients as you start your day — the perfect way to fuel up for a day of Long Beach adventures.
(562) 521-8775
4403 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Hof's Hut
Hof's Hut is a local SoCal chain with branches in Los Angeles, Orange County, and, of course, Long Beach, which is where it all began. Harold launched his restaurant career with a beachside burger stand back in the 1940s, where he sold burgers for $0.15 a pop. The deals might not be quite that good at Hof's Hut these days, with breakfast hovering in the $15 rather than $0.15 range, but the bang for your buck is undeniable.
As you might expect from an old-school diner, the menu is predictably massive, with something for every type of breakfast eater. Adventurous eaters shouldn't miss the breakfast pot pie, which is filled with rich sausage, bacon, and veggies in a delectably creamy sauce, topped with flaky pastry crust and a fried egg for a final touch of decadence.
One of my favorite things about Hof's Hut is its homemade delicious breakfast pastries, a special touch that helps them stand out from the crowd. Everyone is all about the pies at Hof's Hut, but I find that its rotating selection of fresh bakery delights like muffins, coffee cake, and a truly out-of-this-world, frosting-slathered cinnamon bun more than lives up to the high standard set by those pies. Bring a box home with you for the perfect souvenir of your Long Beach morning.
(562) 597-5811
2147 Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815
The Coffee Cup Café
With decor straight out of the '90s (check out that maroon accent wall) and an breakfast menu packed with Mexican-inspired flavors, The Coffee Cup Café is the quintessential nostalgic Long Beach breakfast spot — cozy, relaxed, and reasonably priced, with most options clocking in at less than $20. Pull up a chair at the counter and bring a book; I've found that this restaurant is particularly good for a self-care solo date.
For such a small and unpretentious restaurant, it's got an impressively long menu. While lunch options are available, the sheer length and variety of the breakfast section makes it clear that the morning meal is the main thing here. With options like the Body Builder Breakfast (three egg whites, steamed spinach, chicken breast or a hamburger patty with sauteed mushrooms and onions) for the keto-curious, and a whole vegetarian section of the menu, The Coffee Cup Café is a wonderful place to share a morning meal with friends who have diverse dietary needs.
I'm particularly fond of its saucy Mexicali-style breakfast plates, like the chorizo omelet, which comes overflowing with a melty blend of Jack and cheddar cheeses, bell peppers, mushrooms, and a creamy avocado topping, plus your choice of regular or vegetarian chorizo — because The Coffee Cup Café is nothing if not accommodating. Service is warm and friendly, which helps you feel like a regular even if it's your first time.
(562) 433-3292
3734 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Starling Diner
The use of the word "diner" might have you picturing a greasy spoon-style establishment, but in truth, Starling Diner is nothing if not elegant. With checkerboard flooring and a light-filled space, there's something almost European-feeling about this restaurant — like you're grabbing a morning meal at your favorite Parisian neighborhood café. It's loved by locals and is the kind of place that values slow cooking to savor, so you can settle in and enjoy a leisurely meal without feeling rushed.
The menu is full of mindful touches and is crafted with fresh ingredients, meaning it lives up to the elevated vibes. My favorite dishes include the iconic breakfast bruschetta, crafted with baguette toast points topped with creamy mascarpone cheese, berries, and a sweet honey drizzle, homemade twice-baked granola, smoked salmon and caper crostini, and, of course, any of its made-in-house pastries.
That's not to say that there's anything stuffy about Starling Diner. Quite the contrary — this is a restaurant that feels as welcoming as it does elevated. The staff seems truly proud of the quality on offer here, and I've found that people seem to dip in and out of conversations easily with their neighbors, making it feel like a true community space. If you're looking for a breakfast outing that feels like a special occasion, look no further than it.
(562) 433-2041
4114 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90814
The Breakfast Bar
The Breakfast Bar, which has two locations in Long Beach, is a locally owned and operated favorite that's as tasty as it is popular. The locations are packed on the weekends, so expect to wait a while if you choose to stop by at a popular time. But once you get to the front of the line, you'll find a party atmosphere that makes the simple act of grabbing a bite for breakfast feel like a whole lot of fun.
The chef definitely got the memo, because the menu is full of fresh takes on breakfast classics that are both inventive and fun. Think breakfast poutine — french fries topped with gravy, scrambled eggs with cheese, sausage, peppers, onions, and spiced sour cream, with a side of pico de gallo — or the BB sliders — mini biscuits and gravy with Jack cheese and scrambled eggs, plus your choice of meat.
One of my favorite things about The Breakfast Bar is the friendly vibes it exudes. So many menu items are named after friends and family members, making a meal here feel like you're savoring a home-cooked breakfast the morning after a slumber party. Welcoming and delicious, with a full bar of breakfast cocktails to boot, it's no wonder this restaurant has Long Beach locals lining up for more.
Multiple locations
Methodology
This roundup features a wide array of breakfast spots and styles from all around Long Beach. While my opinions are subjective, I can personally attest to the quality of all of these spots on this list. I define an excellent breakfast as one that I couldn't or don't typically make at home (no avocado toast here, thanks!), and one that I don't have to spend too much money on to still have a good time. Friendly, community-minded service never hurts either, and there's certainly plenty of that in Long Beach.
I considered my personal experience dining in these locations over the years, as well as recommendations shared by friends and loved ones who call Long Beach their home. I looked for restaurants that offered a memorable and laid-back dining experience, with a comfortable environment, warm and friendly service, reasonable prices, and, of course, delicious food.