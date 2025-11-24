10 Hands-Down Best Breakfast Spots In Long Beach

As an LA native who loves exploring the far reaches of the city for the most delicious food I can find, I've spent a fair amount of time eating my way through nearby Long Beach. Known for its blue-collar roots and a bustling modern community of artists, families, and entrepreneurs, this once-sleepy beach town is widely recognized as a vibrant place to live, work, and yes, eat.

What do you get when you combine all these factors together? Some seriously fun spots to go out for breakfast. Long Beach has a bustling and eclectic early morning dining scene, where you'll often be sat shoulder-to-shoulder with port workers getting up early and Cal State Long Beach students wrapping up a late night. Restaurant spots are serving up comfort food of all kinds, meaning it's a great spot to find a solid morning meal.

Without further ado, here are my top favorite restaurants for a truly delicious breakfast in Long Beach, featuring everything from laid-back with stick-to-your-ribs old-school comfort food to modern organic delights. I've picked spots that I've been to personally, where the prices are reasonable, the food is delicious, and the service is friendly. Whatever your preferred breakfast style, you're sure to find it in within Long Beach's eclectic restaurant scene.