Your Childhood Breakfast Needed This Air Fryer Twist All Along

Air fryers have revolutionized the culinary world, but some things don't adapt well to swirling, high-speed, hot air. For example, baked goods often land in that category, though many chefs give a thumbs-up to crisping tarts and crumbles in air fryer ovens. But are nostalgia-laden egg in a basket breakfast treats a bridge too far? Apparently not, according to an industry expert. To get perspective on taking this breakfast classic into air-fryer territory, The Takeout spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board.

Shedding some light on how air fryers handle the criteria for making egg in a basket, also known as one-eyed jack or egg toast, Serrano-Bahri explained that air fryer egg toast "works beautifully because of the circulating heat." Achieving the desired result is much the same as cooking it the standard stovetop way. "The best method is to cut or press a shallow pocket in a slice of bread, crack an egg into it, and air fry until the white is just set and the yolk is still a little runny," he shared. To keep the crust crispy — because who wants a mushy egg toast? — brush the bread first with butter or oil.

It only takes six to eight minutes to cook in the air fryer, with the temp set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The time range varies based on how you firm your want the yolks. However, timing and technique aren't the only contributing factors to successful air-fryer egg in a basket toast.