Your Childhood Breakfast Needed This Air Fryer Twist All Along
Air fryers have revolutionized the culinary world, but some things don't adapt well to swirling, high-speed, hot air. For example, baked goods often land in that category, though many chefs give a thumbs-up to crisping tarts and crumbles in air fryer ovens. But are nostalgia-laden egg in a basket breakfast treats a bridge too far? Apparently not, according to an industry expert. To get perspective on taking this breakfast classic into air-fryer territory, The Takeout spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board.
Shedding some light on how air fryers handle the criteria for making egg in a basket, also known as one-eyed jack or egg toast, Serrano-Bahri explained that air fryer egg toast "works beautifully because of the circulating heat." Achieving the desired result is much the same as cooking it the standard stovetop way. "The best method is to cut or press a shallow pocket in a slice of bread, crack an egg into it, and air fry until the white is just set and the yolk is still a little runny," he shared. To keep the crust crispy — because who wants a mushy egg toast? — brush the bread first with butter or oil.
It only takes six to eight minutes to cook in the air fryer, with the temp set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The time range varies based on how you firm your want the yolks. However, timing and technique aren't the only contributing factors to successful air-fryer egg in a basket toast.
Bread makes or breaks a proper egg toast
To get even close to a proper egg toast, the bread component matters. Standard soft sandwich bread works in a pinch, but better choices exist. "Sturdier breads like sourdough, whole grain, or brioche work best," said Nelson Serrano-Bahri. "They hold up to the air fryer's heat without getting too brittle and create a nice crisp crust with a tender inside." Those breads can also serve as a base for cradling other ingredients.
Classic egg toast stands just fine on it own, but experimentation never hurts. An easy way to switch things up is sprinkling in sharp, creamy, or spicy cheeses. Peruse specialty or artisan grocery bins for cheeses infused with truffles, herbs, caramelized onions, or berries, such as Trader Joe's white stilton with cranberries. Try ricotta or goat cheeses for a smooth, melty finale. Veggies, crumbled bacon, mushrooms, smoked salmon — they're all contenders for jazzing things up. Place them directly into the empty hole, and crack an egg over the mound of goodies.
As a well-loved standalone meal, egg toast certainly deserves a chance to shine outside the breakfast realm. For lunch, afternoon breaks, or late-night snacks, try pizza-themed incarnations using sausage, onions, and peppers; go Italian with pesto and feta; or give it some kick with salsa, Sriracha, or Cajun spices. Get more innovative ideas, including a "reverse shakshuka," from our list of five variations on this egg dish.
More air fryer egg ideas
In addition to egg toast, air fryers holds endless potential for other egg preparations, even the simplest air-fryer "boiled" eggs. Just place whole raw eggs in the air-fryer basket and cook for nine to 15 minutes, resulting in soft- or hard-cooked boiled eggs — with no water and no boiling involved, just the same rotating hot air that works on egg toast. For a quickie baked omelet, soufflé, or frittata, pour beaten eggs into a greased pan, add some tasty egg-mates, and hot-blast away, hands-off, until done.
It can be hard letting go of classic kitchen tools and traditions, especially when boxy, stand-alone air fryers displace tried-and-true cast-iron skillets. But there's still room for both in your morning routine, especially on busy work or school days. Get more eggy inspiration from our guide on 20 breakfast foods to make in an air fryer.
