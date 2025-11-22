Add This Pantry Staple To Your Beef Stew And You'll Never Turn Back

A good beef stew should taste balanced and slow, the kind of richly-developed flavor that feels layered. The trick to getting that kind of depth is something most of us keep on hand for just such an occasion: the humble tomato paste. In canned or tube-form (there is a difference), this densely-concentrated pantry staple has been doing the work for centuries in kitchens from Provence to Palermo. French daube, Italian Stracotto alla Fiorentina, and even some Irish beef stews all utilize tomato paste to round out the flavor of tough cuts and balance the fat of heavy braising liquids.

Tomato paste is concentrated tomato, reduced until nearly all its water has cooked off, leaving behind natural sugars, glutamates, and acids. When it's added to hot fat, those sugars caramelize and the glutamates bond with the browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Just a few minutes of stirring until the paste darkens from bright red to rust creates a base that's richer than stock-water alone. The acidity then balances the stew's fat, keeping it savory without being flat and greasy.

Long-braised beef absorbs those caramelized flavors slowly, with a spoonful of deeply-pigmented paste bringing a complexity of color and brightness to the whole pot. The stew tastes deeper and more satisfying because every element has been coaxed to its best version. Basically, tomato paste pulls the whole thing together.