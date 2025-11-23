The Italian Sweets Rick Steves Wants Everyone To Try When Traveling
As tempting as the pretty gelato stands might be for visitors wandering throughout Italy, writer Rick Steves encourages travelers to consider trying some of the other Italian desserts. While it might be understandable to skip over the country's many cookies for the delicious presentations of creamy tiramisu, Steves encourages guests to consider cookies that you'll probably want to bake for yourself and slices of torta della Nonna, also known as Grandma's cake.
Regional specialties have cropped up throughout the country, so it is beneficial to take advantage of the unique dessert recipes in each city. Steves points out that in Rome, traditional bakeries continue to crank out recipes that have been around since the 1940s. Some of the cookies are even dedicated to literary figures, like baci di Giulietta, vanilla meringues named for the kisses of Juliet, and sospiri di Romeo, hazelnut and chocolate cookies dubbed "Romeo's sighs." In Siena, a chewy sweets recipe made with honey, candied fruits, and nuts will convert those with staunch aversion to fruitcake, and cookies that resemble some love child between almond cookies and macaroons will make for an ideal companion to any favorite coffee order.
Sampling flavors of the sweet life
Italian cookies aren't the only sweets that will compete for space in travelers' stomachs, insists Steves. Pastries packed with zabaglione, a boozy Italian custard made from a mixture of sugar, egg yolks, and Marsala wine, as well as cheesecake-leaning treats made with ricotta and chocolate will delight palates. For those wanting a refresher in between seeing famous landmarks, street vendors dish out shaved ice that is flavored with a selection of sweet syrups. One order of lemon or coconut grattachecca can be the perfect refresh during a long day of sightseeing.
If you're lucky enough to find yourself in Sicily, Steves encourages travelers to enjoy cannoli that are filled on the spot. Some restaurants delight diners with mixed plates to offer bites of a variety of desserts if you can't seem to choose. Italy is a sweet tooth's dream, and taking a chance with small local bakeries and vendors will almost always pay off. With so many different kinds of sweets to try, the culinary-inclined vacationers among us may need to factor in a bit of extra time into their planned travel itineraries.