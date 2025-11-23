The Italian Sweets Rick Steves Wants Everyone To Try When Traveling

As tempting as the pretty gelato stands might be for visitors wandering throughout Italy, writer Rick Steves encourages travelers to consider trying some of the other Italian desserts. While it might be understandable to skip over the country's many cookies for the delicious presentations of creamy tiramisu, Steves encourages guests to consider cookies that you'll probably want to bake for yourself and slices of torta della Nonna, also known as Grandma's cake.

Regional specialties have cropped up throughout the country, so it is beneficial to take advantage of the unique dessert recipes in each city. Steves points out that in Rome, traditional bakeries continue to crank out recipes that have been around since the 1940s. Some of the cookies are even dedicated to literary figures, like baci di Giulietta, vanilla meringues named for the kisses of Juliet, and sospiri di Romeo, hazelnut and chocolate cookies dubbed "Romeo's sighs." In Siena, a chewy sweets recipe made with honey, candied fruits, and nuts will convert those with staunch aversion to fruitcake, and cookies that resemble some love child between almond cookies and macaroons will make for an ideal companion to any favorite coffee order.