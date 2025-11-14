One Restaurant Group Thinks $3,000 Down And $300 A Month Is Fair For A Premium Membership

A nice dinner out is already a luxury most Americans are increasingly unable to afford, but one Chicago restaurant group is about to make its businesses even more exclusive with an upcoming premium membership program. These kinds of programs are not totally unheard of in the restaurant world, although they tend to lean more towards rewards programs where members pay a small monthly fee to earn gift cards and other benefits. But the membership program being rolled out by Hogsalt, the owner of some of Chicago's best restaurants, is a different beast entirely.

Founded in 2010 with Chicago's Gilt Bar, Hogsalt has gone on to own some of the most successful eateries in the city, including Bavette's Steakhouse and Au Cheval, known for one of the best burgers in Chicago. It already has a membership program similar to those mentioned above, where frequent diners who pay dues could earn points towards food and beverage rewards. However, Hogsalt's rewards page now lists two new premiere membership programs as "coming soon."

These programs will cost a whopping $3,000 down just to join and $300 or $600 extra a month depending on whether you're a Chicago-based reserve member or on a global member plan. What this gets you isn't food or drinks, but access. Premier members will receive exclusive concierge service, early access to reservations, and special dedicated member tables will be set aside at some Hogsalt restaurants. So, some pretty crowded Chicago restaurants are about to become even harder to get into for everyone else.