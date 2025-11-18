The Wooden Spoon Myth You Shouldn't Believe When It Comes To Honey

For honey aficionados, the spiraled wooden honey dipper is essential for drizzling the viscous liquid gold over their favorite foods. Honey dippers can be made with different materials, such as stainless steel or silicone, but most traditional honey dippers are made of wood. Alternatively, you may have heard that it's best to use a wooden spoon for dipping into any of the many types of honey.

To see if there was any merit to the common myth that honey should be served with a wooden spoon, we spoke with Eloy De La O, the Director of Quality for Sioux Honey. "While there is no scientific data stating wooden spoons are 'better,'" he reveals, "wooden spoons are often preferred due to the leaching properties of honey."

Honey's complex chemical composition of several enzymes has antibacterial properties and aids digestion. It's believed that when a reactive element — such as a metal spoon — comes in contact with honey, it leaches metal into the honey and damages the beneficial enzymes. In reality, honey's enzymes are stable unless heated. As De La O notes, "Any leaching of unwanted properties would take a significantly long time before occurring." While it's true that a metal spoon could leach metal into honey over a prolonged period, you would need to store the spoon in the honey before it would have a deleterious effect.