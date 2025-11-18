Cook Roast Beef The Same Way As Rotisserie Chicken And You'll Never Go Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roast beef is an iconic centerpiece of a festive dinner table, a treat reserved for a special occasion and the ultimate dish for a U.K.-style Sunday roast dinner. It's also one of those things that seems so simple to make, yet can be tricky to get just right. There are some key mistakes that people make when cooking roast beef — from underseasoning to overcooking and choosing the wrong cut of meat — that might deter cooks for fear of runining an expensive cut of meat. But if you're feeling bold and want to try a cooking method that will take your roast beef to the next level, a rotisserie is the way to go.

Whether you have a standalone rotisserie oven (like this multi-purpose oven with rotisserie function), an attachment for your grill (such as this basic electric rotisserie attachment model for gas grills), or even a spit attachment for your oven (like this ingenious self-rotating oven gadget), slow roasting a nice cut of beef will guarantee it cooks evenly on all sides, remaining juicy on the inside and developing a lovely seasoned crust on the outside.

First, pick the best cut of beef for the job, one that is symetrical and cylindrical in shape and has a good amount of marbling. The shape will make it easy to thread into the spit and cook evenly, and the marbling — the streaks of fat within the meat — will melt as the beef cooks, keeping it moist and flavourful. Basically, the fat allows the meat to self-baste as it slowly rotates. A cut that fits the bill is beef rump, which will stay juicy and tender as it slowly cooks, but similar cuts like ribeye, sirloin, and rump cap, known as picanha in Brazilian rodizio (which literally means rotation) steakhouses, will do marvelously as well.