The Worst Frozen Turkey Dinner We Tried Was A Total Disaster
There's something comforting about the idea of a frozen turkey dinner. It promises a mini-Thanksgiving any night of the week — no hours in the kitchen required. Our team lined up and ranked 10 frozen turkey dinners, from Healthy Choice's Honey Glazed Turkey & Potatoes to Stouffer's Roast Turkey, judging them on overall taste, texture, and freshness.
We were searching for a hearty, homestyle meal that could hold its own against the real thing. Unfortunately, one dinner fell flat: the Banquet Turkey Meal. The entree includes peas, mashed potatoes, and dressing — but the presentation alone ruined the illusion of a homemade feast. The dressing looked watery and lacked seasoning, leaving the meal bland and lackluster. The turkey was chewy, and the uneven mix of dark and white colored slices made us second-guess its freshness. Though it was well within its expiration date, the appearance didn't inspire confidence.
The pleasant aroma was inviting, but in the end, it delivered exactly what it was — a quick, no-frills fix. To its credit, the peas were fresh and bright, and the mashed potatoes — made with real cream — offered a small redemption. Conagra Brands, Banquet's parent company, recently announced more than 50 new frozen foods, but maybe it's time it focuses its efforts on perfecting the classics already in freezers across America.
Inside the frozen food aisle
When it comes to Banquet's Turkey Meal, consumers can't seem to agree. Some shoppers praised its price and convenience, while others complained about the texture of the meat, describing it as "flappy and strange." One Reddit user even described the meal as the "one that is gray and looks like bad dog food," to which another offered advice, writing, "Brighten it up with any green dried spice, and put it in the oven instead of microwaving it." It's a reminder that even the simplest frozen meal can benefit from a little extra care — and a few pantry spices can go a long way.
Not all frozen turkey dinners in the ranking disappointed. We enjoyed Lean Cuisine's Glazed Turkey Tenderloins, featuring whipped sweet potatoes and a cranberry-flecked dressing that added a flavorful twist. Marie Callender's Turkey Pot Pie also impressed our testers with its tender turkey, buttery, flaky crust, and the peas and carrots tucked inside rather than served as sides. It tasted cozy and complete. Both meals delivered satisfying consistency and balanced seasoning — two essentials that define a good frozen dinner.
Overall, frozen ready meals remain a steady performer in U.S. grocery stores, driven by convenience-minded consumers. While Banquet's turkey dinner didn't quite win us over, it's still part of a story that reshaped how we eat at home. From postwar innovation to weeknight staple, frozen dinners have stayed on our tables for one simple reason — they make life easier.