A Delicious, Korean-Inspired Way To Make The Most Of Your Leftover Vegetables

If you're staring at half-used zucchinis, browning carrots, and shriveling mushrooms at the bottom of your vegetable crisper, wondering whether to just throw them out, let this article be the voice in your ear telling you not to. Wasting leftover vegetables is a tragedy you can avoid by transforming veggie scraps into delicious Korean-inspired pancakes known as Pajeon.

Just as all kinds of vegetables can be combined into a tasty stir fry, Korean pancakes, or Pajeon, are a more decadent and cohesive appetizer, snack, or side. And there's no limit to how many or which types of vegetables you can use. This repurposing hack is a kitchen-sink, dump-it kind of recipe.

To make a leftover vegetable pancake, you'll first cut all the leftover vegetables you have on hand into uniformly sized matchstick pieces or shreds. No fancy machinery is necessary; just a good old-fashioned paring knife, box grater, or butcher knife will do. For every 5 cups of shredded vegetables, you'll make a simple batter of 2 ¾ cups of flour and three-quarters cup of water. After stirring the water and flour into a thin batter, fold in the veggies, ensuring that they're uniformly coated with the flour and water mixture. Then, spread the batter out over the bottom of a hot, oiled frying pan in a thin and even layer to fry for around 5 minutes before flipping and frying the other side for another 4 or 5 minutes.