Pear Takes The French 75 From Classic To Cozy

The French 75 has always been the picture of elegance — sparkling, citrusy, and perfectly balanced between sweet and tart. But when the weather turns cool and the holidays begin to creep in, this classic begs for a festive spin. Enter pear — soft and fragrant — adding depth and charm to the mix.

The signature French 75 cocktail recipe is simple perfection. It's made with gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and a topping of Champagne. To make it pear-forward, the easiest route is through the syrup. Replace the plain simple syrup with a homemade pear version (pear slices simmered with sugar and water), or muddle a few fresh pear slices in the shaker before straining into your flute. For an elegant touch, serve it in a chilled coupe —the cold glass keeps each sip crisp and bright. Dress it up for the season with an edible gold leaf, a sugared rosemary sprig, or even a thin pear slice perched on the rim.

Pear cocktails are in demand beyond the home bar. Fall beverage reports show pear profiles gaining momentum as the season changes to match consumers' craving for autumn-inspired flavors. From spiced-pear martinis to pear-infused spritzes, the fruit's delicate sweetness is redefining what festive tastes like, making the pear-spun French 75 perfect for the season.