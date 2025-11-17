This Is The Must-Have Flour For Perfectly Soft, Buttery Biscuits

Making perfectly soft biscuits is about more than what you put in your bowl. It's also about how you work with the ingredients in it, raising a crucial question: stand mixing or hand mixing? For Johnson, it's hand mixing all the way.

The reasons are both practical and sentimental. On the practical side, a stand mixer has the potential to ruin your biscuit dough. Making biscuits is a delicate art, and introducing a stand mixer makes it more than likely that you'll over-mix your dough, leaving a gummy or chewy biscuit in its wake. Luckily, Johnson presents an alternative: using your hands.

"We do everything by hand," he shares. But for Johnson, hand mixing isn't just a technique but a tradition. "I cook like a 70-year-old Black woman. You know, we didn't have a whole lot of stand mixers and stuff back then. Grandmothers, they did everything by hand."

The result? Not only a biscuit dough that isn't overworked, but one that contains another special ingredient: love. Johnson explains that "doing it by hand" allows you to really "feel the love in your food." So once you add a scoop of White Lily Self-Rising Enriched Flour into your bowl, throw some love in there too, and mix your dough by hand. It just might be the other ingredient your biscuits have been missing.