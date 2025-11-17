Why It's A Big Mistake To Cook Roast Beef With Meat Taken Right From The Fridge

You slide your roast beef out of the oven, and it looks picture-perfect, with a rich, caramelized crust that would make food photographers reach for their cameras. You grab your carving knife and start slicing. For reasons you can't fathom, the roast — which should've been nice and juicy inside, according to the recipe — is decidedly undercooked. This is exactly the kind of nightmare that unfolds when you cook roast beef with meat taken right from the fridge.

First up, it's safe to store beef in the fridge for 3-5 days (1-2 days for ground beef, according to the USDA). But cooking your meat straight out of the refrigerator is one of the many common mistakes people make with roast beef. Here's why: The process of cooking meat involves breaking down the collagen in the connective tissues (tough and chewy) into gelatin (melty and tasty). This essentially come down to manipulating two factors: heat and time. The collagen starts breaking down at temperatures of over 160 degrees Fahrenheit, and the longer it's exposed to that temperature, the more it will cook. When you start with a cold cut of meat on a pan or in the oven, you run the risk of the roast taking longer to hit the required temperature on the inside, leaving it undercooked even though the outside gets perfectly caramelized.

The best way to avoid this is to plan ahead. Take your cut of meat out of the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature before you move it to the pan or into your oven. This will ensure a more even and predictable cook.