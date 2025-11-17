Plant Garlic This Fall For Fresh Bulbs Next Summer

Summer is a hive of activity in the garden, with many popular fruits and vegetables reaching maturity and becoming ready to harvest. The majority of these crops would have been planted in the spring, ensuring that the last days of winter have well and truly passed. Garlic is a little different: It needs planting in the fall.

Not only does garlic have a long growing period, around 8-9 months, but it also needs a spell of cold weather in order to grow to its full potential. This exposure to cold is known as vernalization, which sends plants into a dormant state in order to stimulate flowering or growth when the warmer weather arrives.

For garlic, this cold exposure has an even more important role. Extended periods below 50 degrees Fahrenheit trigger the genes that help split garlic into its individual cloves. Without this, the garlic will still grow, but could possibly come out of the ground as one giant clove.

Although garlic requires cold temperatures during winter, come spring it needs a spot with full sun and good drainage. For garlic to get cold enough, it has to be outside, but if you're limited to indoor space, you can still grow garlic shoots in pots for a milder flavor than bulbs.

If you miss the fall planting timeframe, all is not lost. You can buy what's known as spring planting garlic or spring garlic seed from garden centers, which have been kept at cold temperatures to mimic the vernalization process. Spring garlic still needs to be planted as early as possible in the season in order for it to have time to mature.