Your Fridge May Be Harboring More Bacteria Than You Realize – Here's A Simple Fix

Most people trust their refrigerator to keep their food safe and ready to use. Yet there is one refrigeration safety tip you may be overlooking that could be affecting the shelf life of your food, increasing the risk of bacteria growth, and worsening your potential of picking up a food-borne illness: leaving the door open too long, or opening and closing it too often.

Your fridge may be harboring more bacteria than you realize due to frequent or prolonged internal temperature fluctuations. When you open and close the door too frequently or leave it open for too long, the internal temperature gradually rises to the point that the fridge's cooling mechanism has to work overtime to bring the appliance to the recommended temperature. Depending upon how long this takes, there's potential for bacteria to grow and multiply.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the temperature range at which bacteria can grow most readily is between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The recommended temperature for your refrigerator is 37 degrees Fahrenheit, but anywhere between 37 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit is safe. You can help maintain that temperature by limiting the amount of time you leave the door open and avoiding a risky mistake when closing your refrigerator door.