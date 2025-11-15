Classic Quiche Gets A Glow-Up Thanks To Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix
Here's two chef's kisses to quiche — because a savory custard of fluffy eggs and fillings is endlessly adaptable. It's an inexpensive dish too, but somehow quiche always tastes luxurious, and this is especially true when we make it with a box of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix. That tasty boxed biscuit dough — cheesy, herby, and extra buttery — is just the thing to elevate a brunch classic. The best part is that no crust is needed. Additionally, the dish is ready in under an hour, and it's so easy to make.
In the late 1960s, there was a popular recipe printed on the back of Bisquick boxes called Impossible Pie. This recipe inspired many sweet and savory boxed biscuit and egg recipes over the years. Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits work the same way — as a savory and creative self-crusting pie recipe that actually works.
The key to success is to loosely follow the biscuit directions on the back of the box while making three easy changes. First, double the cheese. You were going to do that anyway. The mix already includes cheddar, but adding more amps up the flavor of the eggs. Next, add five eggs mixed with half a cup of milk or cream. This is the quiche part. Lastly, bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 to 40 minutes. While using a higher temperature is usually one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking quiche, using a biscuit mix changes things.
You can prepare Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit quiche a few different, yet all delicious, ways
The change is in the crust. Instead of a traditional quiche crust, it's biscuity — with pockets of fluffy, magical, cheesy eggs woven throughout. Try adding up to 12 ounces of crumbled cooked breakfast sausage, diced smoked sausage, or ham if you want to bolster the protein. Vegetables work beautifully here, too. Just remember to remove excess moisture by cooking them first, because that's the real reason your quiche is soggy. For a full-on vegetarian take, try a blend of sauteed spinach, peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Or, try tossing in a handful of roasted broccoli for color and flavor.
Since it's Red Lobster's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix, seafood is also a delicious option. This is a very easy take on a regional favorite – the iconic Florida pie that's packed with seafood and loads of flavor. It uses shrimp and a creamy soft cheese spread like Boursin (yum). For this quiche, add up to 12 ounces of chopped shrimp or lobster and six ounces of any spreadable, creamy cheese. With any of these variations, you can mix it all together and bake it, or try spreading half the biscuit mixture on the bottom and baking it for five minutes before adding the rest of the ingredients for a thicker crust (like in the photo above). Don't forget one essential finishing touch — the biscuit mix's herb packet whisked into melted butter and brushed over the top.