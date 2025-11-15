Classic Quiche Gets A Glow-Up Thanks To Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

Here's two chef's kisses to quiche — because a savory custard of fluffy eggs and fillings is endlessly adaptable. It's an inexpensive dish too, but somehow quiche always tastes luxurious, and this is especially true when we make it with a box of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix. That tasty boxed biscuit dough — cheesy, herby, and extra buttery — is just the thing to elevate a brunch classic. The best part is that no crust is needed. Additionally, the dish is ready in under an hour, and it's so easy to make.

In the late 1960s, there was a popular recipe printed on the back of Bisquick boxes called Impossible Pie. This recipe inspired many sweet and savory boxed biscuit and egg recipes over the years. Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits work the same way — as a savory and creative self-crusting pie recipe that actually works.

The key to success is to loosely follow the biscuit directions on the back of the box while making three easy changes. First, double the cheese. You were going to do that anyway. The mix already includes cheddar, but adding more amps up the flavor of the eggs. Next, add five eggs mixed with half a cup of milk or cream. This is the quiche part. Lastly, bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 to 40 minutes. While using a higher temperature is usually one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking quiche, using a biscuit mix changes things.