This Iconic Florida Pie Is Packed With Seafood For A Unique Flavor
Coastal cooking wouldn't be what it is without the addition of the sea's bounty. From old fashioned shrimp and grits to a festive seafood boil with all the accoutrements, shellfish plays a key role in local coastal cuisine. While each area boasts its own version of iconic seafood recipes, Florida shrimp pie holds a special place in the South.
As far as savory pies go, Florida shrimp pie delivers the rich flavors of a quiche combined with fresh shrimp, heavy cream (or half and half), and a cream cheese or Boursin filling. Shrimp pie is less eggy and more creamy than a traditional quiche, with the filling leaning more toward a béchamel base than a custard base. This dish can be served as an appetizer, a side dish, or an entree, and it makes a great addition to a brunch buffet. With its velvety interior and buttery crust, shrimp pie feels fancy and really is the ultimate elevated quiche.
While the exact origins of Florida shrimp pie are unknown, the recipe is a simple one that only requires a few ingredients. Once you've gathered everything, this dish can be knocked out in close to an hour. You can start with a pre-made pie crust for ease (scratch is great too) and add any other cheese you like, such as pepper Jack or cheddar. Fresh shrimp is, of course, ideal, but you can substitute that with thawed, frozen shrimp in a pinch.
A creamy cheese filling makes the perfect Florida shrimp pie
While no two Florida shrimp pie recipes are exactly the same, the common denominator is a creamy, soft cheese spread. The mixture of dairy in this recipe is what sets it apart from an everyday quiche. You can use original cream cheese for shrimp pie or venture into other flavors like chive and onion or herb and garlic. Another alternative to cream cheese is Boursin, a spreadable cheese that differs in density from cream cheese. Made with cultured milk and cream, Boursin melts in your mouth and brings a lighter, more delicate texture to the filling. It also comes in different flavors, so you can opt for a garlic and herb base, or black pepper, basil and chive, etc.
The star of the show here is shrimp, so you'll do best with fresh shrimp, sauteed in butter. Along with your spreadable cheese base, you'll need to gather a few eggs and the cheese of your choice. We've found pepper Jack to be the favorite choice in Florida shrimp pie, but a milder cheese like gruyere would complement the velvety filling if you don't want the bite that pepper Jack cheese brings. Blind bake your pie crust in a Pyrex 9-inch pie plate and assemble the shrimp pie, which can be served straight from the oven or cooled to room temperature. Pair this coastal delight with a refreshing summer salad or serve it as an appetizer alongside this classic crab and corn chowder.