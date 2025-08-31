This Iconic Florida Pie Is Packed With Seafood For A Unique Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coastal cooking wouldn't be what it is without the addition of the sea's bounty. From old fashioned shrimp and grits to a festive seafood boil with all the accoutrements, shellfish plays a key role in local coastal cuisine. While each area boasts its own version of iconic seafood recipes, Florida shrimp pie holds a special place in the South.

As far as savory pies go, Florida shrimp pie delivers the rich flavors of a quiche combined with fresh shrimp, heavy cream (or half and half), and a cream cheese or Boursin filling. Shrimp pie is less eggy and more creamy than a traditional quiche, with the filling leaning more toward a béchamel base than a custard base. This dish can be served as an appetizer, a side dish, or an entree, and it makes a great addition to a brunch buffet. With its velvety interior and buttery crust, shrimp pie feels fancy and really is the ultimate elevated quiche.

While the exact origins of Florida shrimp pie are unknown, the recipe is a simple one that only requires a few ingredients. Once you've gathered everything, this dish can be knocked out in close to an hour. You can start with a pre-made pie crust for ease (scratch is great too) and add any other cheese you like, such as pepper Jack or cheddar. Fresh shrimp is, of course, ideal, but you can substitute that with thawed, frozen shrimp in a pinch.