The Unexpected Kitchen Tool That Makes Cleaning Dirt Off Mushrooms So Easy

It might be easy to forget that a shiny red apple came from the earth — but not mushrooms. Namely, because they're covered in dirt. Whether you're a diehard forager of edible plants like mushrooms or your style falls into the store-bought camp, when you bring home a carton of fungi they're typically still wearing a visible outer layer of dirt. As a general rule, wild-foraged mushrooms require a little extra attention during cleaning to ensure they're safe to eat. The best tool for cleaning mushrooms is likely already stocked in your gadget drawer — a pastry brush.

While ultra-flexible silicone-bristled pastry brushes might perform well for delicately egg-washing pie crusts, when it comes to thoroughly cleaning a bowlful of mushrooms, a stiff-bristled pastry brush works best, like this Cuisinart GreenGourmet Bamboo Basting Brush ($4.99 via Amazon). Those firmer, thinner bristles can duck into all the nooks and crevices, grabbing dirt from mushrooms' harder-to-reach spots.

To do it, go in dry, scraping off all of the visible dirt from the entire surface of the mushroom, cap and stem. Then, gently spot-clean any stubborn leftover dirt using a damp paper towel, drying once more using a dry paper towel and a light rubbing motion. There's no need to peel those mushrooms pre-wash. After washing, the best way to dry those squeaky-clean mushrooms is to bust out another multipurpose kitchen device — a salad spinner.