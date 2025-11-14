How Homemade Pickles Sparked A Legal Debate In New Hampshire

It's not often that pickle kerfuffles make the news cycle, much less in a way that spreads across state lines and becomes a symbol of self-sufficiency and cottage food regulations. But who can resist a story about homemade pickles, a local home-canner sharing the love, and a city council allegedly forced to action? It put them in a pickle, as the saying goes. The city is Manchester, New Hampshire, and the issue revolves around a newly coined term for an old-school practice called homesteading.

It was the summer of 2025, and longtime hobbyist canner Daniel Mowery was creating his beloved canned foods (something that has become far more accessible) — bread and butter pickles, jams, tomatoes, and other goodies — when he unintentionally landed in the spotlight. It wasn't for the deliciousness of his crunchy homemade pickles or his decades of gifting them to friends and neighbors, either. It was instead because the city's health department alleged that at least one jar was sold for cash, based on a social media post in which someone was inquiring about buying it.

This apparently triggered an enforcement mechanism intended to shut him down, completely — even for gifting to neighbors. A cease-and-desist letter made it formal, directing Mowery to stop distributing his canned goods unless he obtained a permit and got his kitchen commercially licensed. It's based on a local Manchester city statute that regulates home-based food production — even though the state itself would likely allow it under a certain type of so-called "homestead" law.