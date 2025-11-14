Breakfast Potatoes Get A Cozy Fall Makeover With This One Ingredient

It's that time of the year again, when fall harvests completely take over your kitchen counter. Apples, in particular, are probably already piled up in a basket, waiting to be baked into pies and swirled with caramel. But as the season slips by, don't let pies be the only place you use this delightful fruit. Apples are just as wonderful in a panful of breakfast potatoes as in hearty desserts.

Sure, there are many other ways to give your breakfast potatoes an upgrade, but what a waste it would be to let fall go by and not try it with apples. It's such a fascinating change of pace when you get juicy, tender-crisp bites mixed in between starchy cubes of potatoes. Don't we all just love dishes like that, where familiarity and unpredictability meet in the middle? And that's only the textural aspect.

When the crisp, chilly weather has you craving that classic fruit first thing in the morning, now you know what to do. Once the fruit hits the sizzling pan, its sweetness intensifies into caramelized edges, carried over by an exquisite depth. Even so, it never gets so cloying that it takes away the dish's original taste profile. Instead, there is still a lingering tart aroma that perfectly complements the savory warmth we've come to love.