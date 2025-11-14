Breakfast Potatoes Get A Cozy Fall Makeover With This One Ingredient
It's that time of the year again, when fall harvests completely take over your kitchen counter. Apples, in particular, are probably already piled up in a basket, waiting to be baked into pies and swirled with caramel. But as the season slips by, don't let pies be the only place you use this delightful fruit. Apples are just as wonderful in a panful of breakfast potatoes as in hearty desserts.
Sure, there are many other ways to give your breakfast potatoes an upgrade, but what a waste it would be to let fall go by and not try it with apples. It's such a fascinating change of pace when you get juicy, tender-crisp bites mixed in between starchy cubes of potatoes. Don't we all just love dishes like that, where familiarity and unpredictability meet in the middle? And that's only the textural aspect.
When the crisp, chilly weather has you craving that classic fruit first thing in the morning, now you know what to do. Once the fruit hits the sizzling pan, its sweetness intensifies into caramelized edges, carried over by an exquisite depth. Even so, it never gets so cloying that it takes away the dish's original taste profile. Instead, there is still a lingering tart aroma that perfectly complements the savory warmth we've come to love.
A seasonal twist for your favorite potato breakfast
Everybody has their own ways of eating potatoes for breakfast. No matter what dish you make, there's a pretty good chance apples will fit right in. A breakfast hash is the most obvious choice. Diced up apples and potatoes, sizzled in a skillet for 10 minutes, are a great start to the day. You might like it as a burrito stuffing for a quick, flavorful breakfast on the go. Feel free to throw in other fall staples such as sweet potatoes and kale, crack a few eggs, or just use sausages, corned beef, or even leftover protein from last night's dinner. A drizzle of maple syrup or applesauce is also ideal for those who want more of that autumnal sweetness.
You will also love apples and potatoes when they are fried together into crispy latkes or potato pancakes. Taking it one step further is a full-blown hash brown casserole, with golden layers of cheese, bubbling hot from the oven. You won't even need to make the hash browns from scratch. Just use store-bought ones and layer them with chopped apples.
For both breakfast and lunch, egg salad with potatoes and apples is fantastic. Take hard-boiled eggs tossed with mayo and add cubed vegetables and julienned apples. Much like a regular creamy egg salad, you can also use it as a filling for sandwiches and slather it over toasted bread. Either way, that's how you enjoy a lighter spin of this ingredient combination.