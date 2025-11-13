The Easiest Way To Bring Extra Flavor To Your Steak

The straightforwardness of a perfectly juicy, flavorful steak is a paradox in the culinary world. On one hand, the conventional wisdom is that it's dead simple. But then, often in the same breath, there's an endless list of caveats, and they frequently contradict each other.

Bring your beef to room temperature, or pre-sear straight from the fridge? Salt and pepper only, or introduce a medley of aromatics? Somehow, every tip for a simple juicy steak is different. The truth is, the real key to a flavorful steak is an ingredient that's already in every piece of beef itself: fat.

The fat on your steak is more important than you realize — it's the foundation of keeping meat moist and flavorful. That's why well-marbled cuts of beef are superior — they help the fat melt throughout the piece, naturally providing an even richness and tenderness. But while the fat inside your steak itself can't be adjusted, you can certainly take matters into your own hands come cooking time. Adding fat to the pan with your beef has the same effect.