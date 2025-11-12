Why You Should Always Let Restaurant Management Know If A Foreign Object Is In Your Food

Even when you encounter an unpleasant surprise in your restaurant meal (like a piece of plastic or a small pebble), it's understandable if you don't want to cause a fuss. Shy diners might even refrain from telling their server. But according to Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, the owner of Cecchi's restaurant, during a conversation with Tasting Table at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, neglecting to report a foreign object in your food does a disservice to both yourself and the restaurant's management.

Cecchi-Azzolina has dealt with foreign objects in food countless times over his career. No matter the situation, he implores diners to speak up. "Let us know," he exclaims. "We don't want you to break a tooth." Not only does the manager want to make the situation right for you, but they'll also want to figure out if it's the result of a bigger issue in the kitchen. It could be an isolated incident, but if there's a root cause — like a bag of veggies that hasn't been prepped properly — you'll be doing the kitchen, management, and other customers a favor by calling attention to it.

While customers shouldn't ignore signs about when to send a dish back, Cecchi-Azzolina has encountered diners who "really freak out" over an issue with their meal. Remember that being rude helps no one, including yourself. "If you do [say something]," the restaurateur adds, "just be polite about it. We're not trying to kill you." Speak to staff politely and don't assume negligence or ill intent, and you'll make it a lot easier for them to rectify the matter.