Here's The Best Way To Get Cheap Beef In Bulk

As the cost of food keeps going up, it becomes harder and harder to stretch a dollar and feed your family the same way. It's always a good idea to look for sales, but that's not a consistent way to do your shopping. As a result, if you want to be able to get a reliable, good-quality product for a good price, you may have to start thinking outside the box. When it comes to buying cheap beef in bulk, there's a great solution ... as long as you've got the space for it.

Tasting Table spoke with Scott Thomas, the owner of The Grillin' Fools, about getting the most beef for your buck. "The best way to buy in bulk is to find someone who sells whole, half, or quarter cows," Thomas explains. "The larger portion you purchase, the cheaper it gets per pound."

The exact amount of beef you get will vary slightly depending on the type of cow and how the butcher prepares it, but from a whole cow, you can expect to get around 350 to 450 pounds of meat. A side of beef will give you about 160 to 250 pounds. A quarter cow can yield around 110 to 130 pounds. One thing to keep in mind is that this is the final weight of the meat delivered. The hanging weight of the beef before trimming and processing will be nearly twice as much.