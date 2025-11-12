Turn A Box Of Cake Mix Into This Gooey Pumpkin Butter Cake

Chilly air, changing leaves, and chunky sweaters wouldn't be complete without a sweet pumpkin recipe. There is an abundance of cozy desserts to be made during fall, and the best ones come from basic pantry staples. Give your boxed cake mix a spiced spin by turning it into pumpkin gooey butter cake.

St. Louis' gooey butter cake is one of the Midwest's best inventions, and adding canned pumpkin puree into the mix elevates the treat into the perfect autumnal dessert. Like the standard version, pumpkin gooey butter cake relies on boxed cake mix. Tasting Table recipe developer Hayley MacLean loves how the cake combines multiple desserts into one. "This treat is like a slice of cake, a cookie, and a bar all in one," she says. Hence the name, the cake has a custardy, gooey center that tastes incredibly luscious. The earthy pumpkin adds depth to the buttery cake, making the treat the perfect nightcap or midnight snack.

To make your own gooey butter pumpkin cake, mix the cake mix with an egg and melted butter, and add the batter to a baking dish. Mix the pumpkin puree with cream cheese, eggs, vanilla, and butter before stirring in powdered sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Once the ingredients are well-combined, spread the pumpkin mix atop the cake batter and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes.