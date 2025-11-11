The Gas Station Chicken Wings That Might Beat Your Favorite Chain

Chicken is big business in the United States. In 2023, the top nine fast food chicken places sold well over $40 billion combined, per QSR Magazine. Amongst all the crispy chicken sandwiches and buckets you can buy, chicken wings still rank as one of the top choices. People who like chicken wings like them a lot. Making them stand out in a saturated field is no easy task, which is why it's all the more impressive that Krispy Krunchy Chicken is so good.

If you've never seen a Krispy Krunchy Chicken restaurant, it's for a good reason. They don't exist. The company refers to itself as a program. You become a licensee through your own business, which is typically a convenience store or a gas station. You can also find the chicken being sold in delis and some supermarkets. Licensees are provided equipment, if they need it, and then given the supplies and directions on how to produce the chicken.

Tasting Table ranked 15 fast food chicken wings, and Krispy Krunchy came in second overall. Our taste tester had initially dismissed the wings after a lackluster first try, but went back for more and got a fresh-cooked batch, which made all the difference. Not only were they priced better than most chain wings, our reviewer thought they were actually the best of all the wings ... but they lost points because they don't travel or sit as well as Tex's wings.