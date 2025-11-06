The 'World's Most Admired Whiskey' Brand Is Releasing A Rare 20 Year Bourbon Just In Time For The Holidays

Taking home the title of "World's Most Admired Whiskey" just once is an incredible accomplishment for a distillery; doing it three times is something special. In August 2025, Drinks International awarded Michter's that honor for the third year in a row. The award is decided by a panel of whiskey experts based on quality and consistency — of course — but also the whiskey's price-to-quality ratio and the strength of the brand. With a bottle of Michter's, you know that you're not just getting a great whiskey, but you're also getting your money's worth. And now, with the holiday season on the horizon, Michter's is releasing a 20-year-aged bourbon that is sure to be admired by any and all takers.

Michter's 20 Year Straight Kentucky Bourbon is a unique bourbon, bottled at an elevated 114.2 proof (57.1% ABV) and carrying a deep complexity thanks to its long aging. "Details matter when it comes to aging bourbon gracefully," says Andrea Wilson, Michter's master of maturation, in a press release. "Michter's 20 Year Bourbon is an exemplary representation of how oak can be used to deepen vanilla, toffee, chocolate, spice, fruit, and confectionery notes that enhance complexity in bourbon."

The law requires that straight bourbon whiskey be aged for a minimum of two years, but wonderful things can happen when you increase that mandatory period by a factor of 10. With this bottle of Michter's you can trust that the aging process has been done to perfection.