The Type Of Orange Juice With The Highest Calcium Content

Orange juice is heavily associated with vitamin C, an immune-boosting claim that made it a breakfast staple for nearly a century. But it isn't the only nutrient that can come from that glass. Many cartons now add calcium, turning the fruit juice into a viable stand-in for milk, which contains 300 milligrams of calcium per cup. Unsurprisingly, the orange juice with the highest calcium content is calcium-fortified. Since "fortified" refers to a strengthening substance (vitamins and minerals, in this case) added to a product, it makes sense that the orange juice with the most calcium is the one with extra added.

To pick the strongest option, ignore the front label and go straight to the nutrition facts listed on the back of the bottle or carton. Check the calcium line and compare the "% Daily Value" per 8-ounce serving, which is how much you'll need to drink to get the purported mineral allotment. Juices with the most calcium usually land around one third of your daily needs per cup. Next, read the ingredient list. You'll usually see calcium citrate malate or tricalcium phosphate as the fortifier. Both increase calcium, but some drinkers find citrate malate more palatable since tricalcium phosphate is less soluble; if texture is touchy for you, that can help narrow the field.

If the juice also lists vitamin D, that's a bonus because it supports calcium absorption in the body. Other information on the label like "100% juice," "not from concentrate," "pulp" or "no pulp" have almost nothing to do with calcium in the bottle. The calcium is added to the juice, not the pulp, and the "from concentrate" question is about processing, not minerals.