The Nutritional Differences Between Freeze-Dried And Fresh Fruit

When you mention feeling under the weather, someone is bound to tell you to eat more fresh fruits. It's solid advice — they give you loads of essential nutrients, and the fruits that add more vitamins to your diet range from the tropical mamey fruit, down to your favorite apple variety. Problem is, many people don't find it convenient to stock fresh fruits at home. Far more convenient is freeze-dried fruit, which lasts far longer and still tastes somewhat fruity. But how nutritious it is compared to fresh fruit depends on a few factors.

Freeze-drying is actually pretty awesome at preserving the fruits' nutrients, such that research in Plants Journal described freeze-dried fruits as "a concentrated source of nutrients and phytochemicals." Aside from water, you're not missing out on much of the vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial compounds present in the fresh version. In fact, up to 90% of nutrients can be retained.

The catch? It depends on the fruit and how it's freeze-dried. Phenolic compounds (a class of antioxidants considered good for you) are a good example. In some fruits, levels drop after freeze-drying. But in others, like tomatoes, they actually go up — the rapid freezing breaks open cell walls and releases compounds that were trapped inside. If you're buying freeze-dried fruit for the nutritional benefits, check the label. While it probably won't list phenolic compounds, it will tell you how much fiber, sugar, and protein is in the snack.