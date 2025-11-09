The Simple Ingredient You Should Always Add To Sweet Tea

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nearly every Southerner will tell you that when it comes to tea, the sweeter the better. Sweet tea is a staple in Southern living, and it's best when it's homemade. Everyone has a slightly different sweet tea recipe, but the one common denominator is sugar, sugar, and more sugar. So, when we came across the trend of adding salt to sweet tea, we asked Bala Sarda, the founder of VAHDAM, purveyor of premium tea and coffee, how this simple ingredient can elevate the flavor of your favorite sweet tea recipe.

"There's no harm in using it," Sarda says. "It's the same principle behind why a pinch of salt is essential in baking — it does not make the cake taste salty; rather it makes it taste richer with chocolate or vanilla." Just as in baking, adding a pinch of salt to other foods, such as watermelon, often enhances the sweetness of that food. Science has proven that the receptor cells on our taste buds react favorably to the marriage of salt and sweet. The science aside, adding salt to sweet foods actually increases our ability to detect the sweetness in food — and it's no different with sweet tea. Sarda adds, "This isn't a new trick; it's a principle chefs and food scientists have used for decades."