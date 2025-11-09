Our All-Time Favorite Fried Chicken Chain Hails From The South (Where Else?)

If there's any dish more closely aligned to Southern cooking than fried chicken, I don't know what it would be. Unlike other regional cuisines spanning the landscape of Deep South states, fried chicken is universal to all, with only slight variations based on flouring techniques, type of frying oil (bacon grease, by many accounts), and what kind of pan to use. As a native Southerner since birth, I'd surely tried them all — yet had somehow, until recently on a trip to Memphis, missed the granddaddy of the best fried chicken chains: Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken.

Originating more than 60 years ago in the small town of Mason, Tennessee, Gus's slowly but surely inched across city and state lines, nurturing 35-plus locations to date. It definitely earns its status as our all-time favorite fried-chicken chain, still primarily perching proudly in the South. Although it's largely a regional fried chicken chain, California, Arizona, and Michigan are honorary (and welcome) members of the Gus's clan as well. The golden-crusted chicken is hand-battered and deep-fried the traditional way, but with a not-so-subtle spicy nudge.

That explains the brand's alternate moniker, Gus's World Famous Hot and Spicy Fried Chicken, dubbed so by Gus Bonner, son of founder Napoleon "Na" Vanderbilt and his wife, Ms. Maggie. They originally offered the secret-recipe fried chicken tucked inside two pieces of white bread, handed through the back door of their roadside Highway 70 tavern. Tasty, crunchy, hot, and juicy, the chicken alone is reason enough to visit one of Gus's — but it's only part of the overall experience.