Need Breadcrumbs In A Pinch? Use The Waffles In Your Freezer

Have you ever found yourself in the middle of making a breaded chicken parmesan recipe, only to realize that you've forgotten to buy breadcrumbs? If this happens (we know we've been there countless times), have no fear. You can easily make breadcrumbs in a pinch using something you probably already have on hand in your freezer: frozen waffles. Turning the breakfast food into breadcrumbs is among the best creative ways to use frozen waffles, and it's easy. Like making breadcrumbs from crusty day-old bread, using waffles for the job requires removing moisture from the carby treats before breaking them down into tiny particles.

To do so, just pop the waffles in the toaster until crisp (or bake them in the oven at a low temperature), then pulverize them into breadcrumbs in a food processor or by hand. Some people like to use a mechanical grater or food grinder to control the particle size of the crumbs. However, perfect breadcrumbs can also be achieved using a box grater or even by crushing the dry waffles in a sealed zip-lock bag with a meat mallet or rolling pin. Plus, if you crush the dry waffles in a bag, you can store them in the same container for later use (given, it hasn't ripped in the crumb crushing process). Waffle breadcrumbs keep well in a sealed container in the freezer for months or at room temperature or in a fridge for a couple of weeks.