Store-Bought Tortillas Will Taste Like They're From A Restaurant With One Extra Step

There's a reason tortillas from your favorite taco spot taste better than the store-bought ones you unwrap at home. The difference isn't just the ingredients — it's the quick prep that turns an ordinary tortilla into something special. And as it turns out, there's a chef-approved way to do it.

According to James Beard Award–winning Mexican food expert and cookbook author Rick Martinez, the secret lies in what happens after you open the package. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, he shared that you should "char them" to make store-bought tortillas taste restaurant-level. All it takes is a hot nonstick pan or cast-iron skillet and just a few seconds per side. You'll know they're ready when light brown spots appear, giving the tortillas that warm, toasty flavor and pliable texture that make them taste freshly made.

This quick burst of heat sparks the Maillard reaction — the same flavor-boosting process that gives steak its sear and bread its golden crust. Once your tortillas are perfectly charred, slide them into a tortilla warmer or wrap them in foil to keep them warm until it's time to eat. If nothing else, you can bundle them in a clean kitchen towel. Just be warned, once you taste one fresh off the pan, it might not make it to the dinner table.