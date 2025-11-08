Store-Bought Tortillas Will Taste Like They're From A Restaurant With One Extra Step
There's a reason tortillas from your favorite taco spot taste better than the store-bought ones you unwrap at home. The difference isn't just the ingredients — it's the quick prep that turns an ordinary tortilla into something special. And as it turns out, there's a chef-approved way to do it.
According to James Beard Award–winning Mexican food expert and cookbook author Rick Martinez, the secret lies in what happens after you open the package. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, he shared that you should "char them" to make store-bought tortillas taste restaurant-level. All it takes is a hot nonstick pan or cast-iron skillet and just a few seconds per side. You'll know they're ready when light brown spots appear, giving the tortillas that warm, toasty flavor and pliable texture that make them taste freshly made.
This quick burst of heat sparks the Maillard reaction — the same flavor-boosting process that gives steak its sear and bread its golden crust. Once your tortillas are perfectly charred, slide them into a tortilla warmer or wrap them in foil to keep them warm until it's time to eat. If nothing else, you can bundle them in a clean kitchen towel. Just be warned, once you taste one fresh off the pan, it might not make it to the dinner table.
Take your tortilla even further
After you've mastered the quick char, you can take tortillas even further. Brush them lightly with butter or olive oil before toasting, or place them directly over an open flame for a smoky, crispy edge. For corn tortillas, a light spritz of water before heating helps them steam and soften, keeping them flexible enough to fold without cracking. But it all starts with the right tortillas.
In a Tasting Table ranking of 12 store-bought tortilla brands, Maria & Ricardo's Original White Flour Tortillas claimed the top spot for their texture and buttery flavor. Close behind were Mi Rancho Organic Flour Tortillas and La Tortilla Factory Organic Traditional Flour Tortillas — both praised for their clean ingredients and authentic chew. No matter which brand you choose, make sure they hit a hot pan before serving.
Long before tacos and burritos appeared on restaurant menus, tortillas were cooked on clay griddles called comales. These traditional griddles are prized for the even heat that makes every tortilla taste its best. If you're tempted to try one yourself, the Comal for Tortillas 10-Inch Griddle pan from Amazon is a durable, authentic option. If not, the skillet you already have will do. The bottom-line? With just a little char and care, even store-bought tortillas can taste like they came straight from your favorite taqueria.